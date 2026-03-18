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India’s second space port to be commissioned this year

Work has also begun on the third launch pad at Sriharikota, which will be ready by 2029-30 for the first flight of NGLV.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 16:21 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 16:21 IST
ISROSpaceSriharikotaScience

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