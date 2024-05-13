Is it time to stop wasting waste?

Waterborne infrastructure is largely taken for granted by those fortunate enough to have flushing toilets. But why does this technology persist? Does it make sense that vast quantities of fresh water are used to flush away human waste, while, according to UNICEF, about 1.5 billion people in the world still lack basic sanitation? Along with discarding a precious resource -- in urban areas as much as 30% of fresh water is used to flush toilets -- we are losing valuable nutrients that are needed in food production by not reclaiming them.