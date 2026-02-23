<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/isro">Indian Space Research Organisation</a> (ISRO) has opened up its registrations for START programme 2026 with the theme "Observation from Space".</p><p>Space science and Technology AwaReness Training (START) is an annul event organised by ISRO that offers online lectures in the domain of space science and technology.</p>.Indian space programme rooted in international cooperation rather than competition: ISRO chief.<p><strong>Here is all you need to know about START 2026:</strong></p><ul><li><p>As mentioned by ISRO on their <a href="https://www.isro.gov.in/START2026.html">website</a>, START will offer online lectures by pan-India experts.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>The programme's duration will be of around three weeks.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>With introductory level lectures, START will cover various aspects of space science and technology, tailored for post-graduate, and final year undergraduate students of physical sciences and technology. </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Academic institutes can also register Expression of Interest. </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Registrations for students from nodal centres has begun and last day to register is February 28, 2026. </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Meanwhile, registration for individual category with a minimum of 20 years will also be open till February 28. </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>To register, interested candidates can do it through the website: https://elearning.iirs.gov.in/edusatregistration/</p></li></ul>