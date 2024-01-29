Isro sends INSAT-3DS satellite to launch port

The assembly, integration and testing of INSAT-3DS was completed at the U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru. “The satellite is a user-funded project with the Ministry of Earth Sciences, configured around Isro's well-proven I-2k bus platform (for 2,000 kg-class satellites) with a lift-off mass of 2,275 kg,” Isro said. The space agency also noted the significant contribution of the Indian industries in the making of the satellite.