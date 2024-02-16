ISRO successfully brings down Cartosat-2 to Earth's atmosphere 17 years after its launch

Bengaluru: Cartosat-2, ISRO's first satellite in the second generation of high-resolution imaging satellites launched 17 years ago, has been brought down from space to the earth's atmosphere, an official of the space agency said on Friday.

“The satellite entered the earth's atmosphere at 3.48 pm IST on February 14 over the Indian ocean. Either it would have burnt out or its leftovers might have fallen in the sea, which we may not be able to find,” the official said.

According to ISRO, the satellite was launched on January 10, 2007. It weighed 680 kg at launch and operated in a sun-synchronous polar orbit at an altitude of 635 km. Until 2019, it provided high-resolution imagery for urban planning, ISRO said in a statement.