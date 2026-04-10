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ISRO successfully conducts 2nd integrated air drop test for Gaganyaan mission

The system is essential to ensure safe recovery of the crew module -- the capsule in which astronauts sit during a human flight -- during re-entry and landing.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 07:14 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 07:14 IST
ISROSpaceScience NewsSriharikotaJitendra SinghGaganyaanScience

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