Lost branch of the Nile may solve long-standing mystery of Egypt's pyramids

Ghoneim, a professor at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, recently showed that at the time they were built, the pyramids were in fact much closer to water. (They stand more than five miles from the Nile's closest bank today.) By analyzing batches of satellite images and sediment samples collected from deep beneath the desert's surface, she and her research team located a long-lost ancient branch of the Nile that once ran through the foothills just beside the Giza pyramid field. It's likely that this channel, which the study team named the Ahramat ("pyramid" in Arabic), is how builders transported materials to the pyramid construction grounds, Ghoneim says. Knowing its course can help archeologists search for potential sites of ancient human settlements that may be buried beneath vast, dusty plain. The researchers detailed their discovery in a study published on Thursday in Communications Earth & Environment.