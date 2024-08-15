Meet 'Eve' the robotic fish which could help biologists prevent ocean species from dying out

The biblical Eve may have been born out of Adam's left rib to help him tend to the animal and plant species of the earth. The new “Eve” is a man-made robotic fish, but she too has a vital species-saving purpose.

Eve, the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) shaped like a fish, runs on pumps hidden inside its body as it swims through Lake Zurich’s waters. It's biggest feature is a filter that collects DNA from the environment, known as “eDNA,” as it swims.

These eDNA particles can then be sent to a laboratory for DNA sequencing to determine the different kind of species that live in the body of water.

Eve the fish was designed by SURF-eDNA, a student-led group that has created a school of soft robotic fish in the last two years. Eve is their latest creation. “All of the animals that are in the environment, they shed their DNA, so there’s DNA floating around that we can find,” Martina Lüthi, a postdoctoral researcher at ETH Zurich, told CNN.