Meet Methuselah, world's oldest living aquarium fish

“I don’t know that we truly know how long they can live,” Kylie Lev, a curator at the aquarium, said as we peered through the glass, watching the younger two lungfish flap their fins as they swam through their tank. Bowhead whales, rougheye rockfish and some giant tortoises can live for roughly 200 years, but even so, lungfish probably rank among the longest-living species in the world.