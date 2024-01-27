Microplastics menace the food we grow

Microplastics also affect the composition and the delicate balance of soil microbes. Harmful bacteria thrive on the surface of these specks of plastic and, over time, develop antibiotic resistance. When we consume farm produce, we risk coming in contact with such bacteria. Besides, when earthworms and other soil-eating organisms chomp on microplastics, they transfer it into the food chain. Microplastics are known to cause hormonal imbalance and increased inflammation in humans.