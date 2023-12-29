Month-long global science fest to be held in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Global Science Festival of Kerala will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from January 15 to February 15.

The month-long event to be held at the Bio 360 Life Sciences Park will feature scientific discoveries, creative innovations and artistic brilliance. The theme of the event is 'Life Science.'

Department of Science and Technology, Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) and Amuseum ArtScience, a non-profit public trust, are jointly organising the event. International and national entities like the US Consulate General, the British Council, the German Consulate, Alliance Française, IISER Thiruvananthapuram and CSIR-NIIST are also participating.

‘Museum of the Moon' and ‘Mars’ by the British installation artist Luke Jerram; 'Molecular Animation' by Melbourn-based animator Drew Berry, an immersive model of the universe, a replica of the HMS Beagle pivotal to Darwin's theory of evolution and a life-size dinosaur skeleton model are some of the highlights. Discussions and lectures by internationally renowned personalities and cultural programmes by international performers are also included.

Tickets are priced at Rs 250 for adults and Rs 150 for those under 18. Concessions are offered to school children.