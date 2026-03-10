<p>Human papillomavirus (HPV) is far more widespread than understood and almost 80 per cent of the population might encounter it once in their lifetime, suggest experts. HPV vaccines are hence, the need of the hour.</p><p>HPV is a diverse family of viruses, some of which are closely associated with few cancers. However, not all the forms are disease-causing. Some of them can also show up as genital warts or even reside over the skin for months or years. Scientists have already identified more than 200 types of the virus to date and some types have been recognised to be more harmful than others.</p><p>The most notorious types 16 and 18 are often associated with cervical cancer. The primary HPV vaccines rolling out in the country are primarily targeting these forms of the virus.</p><p>Recently, the Government of India has launched a nationwide HPV vaccination programme for girls between the ages of 9 and 14 from Ajmer (Rajasthan). This came in the backdrop of increasing cases of cervical cancer among Indian women. </p>.One Dose of HPV Vaccine to Protect Daughters from Cervical Cancer: CM Dr. Yadav.<p><strong>A misunderstood microbial family</strong></p><p>Over the years, HPV has been strictly associated with cervical cancer. This comes at a cost of not knowing what else the virus can do. For instance, type 1,2 and 4 often cause skin warts. Type 6 and 11 often cause genital warts. Some fade away with time, some might grow in size. These warts can be treated with medicine or surgery.</p><p>However, repeated exposure to type 16 and 18 can cause changes in the genetic material and can cause cancer. There is another misconception around the type of cancer caused by these types. Growing research has shown these HPV forms are also linked with anal cancer, oral cancer and even skin cancer.</p><p><strong>Vaccines can reduce the risk </strong></p><p>The HPV vaccines available in the market today show an efficacy of 90 to nearly 100 percent, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated. </p><p>Most of them provide primary protection against strains causing cancer and genital warts. One is eligible to take this vaccine as early as 9 years of age. In India, two doses are given in an interval of six months. For ages between 14 and 45, the vaccine is given in three doses. </p><p>The efficacy of the vaccine might be less in those already exposed to the virus. Hence, jabs taken in early ages work more effectively.</p><p>The vaccines can be administered at both government and private medical facilities. Reportedly, India has taken 18 years to produce its own affordable version.</p>