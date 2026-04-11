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NASA eyes Moon landing after safe return of Artemis II astronauts

NASA aims to land humans on the moon, where the space agency also plans to set up a habitat that would be the launchpad for future missions to Mars and beyond.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 05:48 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 05:48 IST
NASASpaceArtemisMoonScience

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