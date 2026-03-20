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NASA rolls out SLS rocket for Artemis II, eyes first crewed Moon mission since 1972

During Artemis II, humans will travel to the Moon for the first time since Apollo 17, which launched in December 1972.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 10:09 IST
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Artemis II astronauts Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, Christina Koch, and Reid Wiseman (left to right).

Artemis II astronauts Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, Christina Koch, and Reid Wiseman (left to right).

Photo credit: NASA

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Published 20 March 2026, 10:09 IST
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