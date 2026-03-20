<p>NASA has begun rolling out the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket to the launch pad for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/science/space/first-crewed-moon-mission-in-over-50-years-artemis-ii-set-for-april-1-launch-3930273">Artemis II mission</a> which is slated for launch in April. The launch vehicle began its six-kilometre journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building at 10:20 am IST [12:20 a.m. EDT] to the Launch Pad 39B, where it will reach approximately 12 hours later tonight. </p><p>NASA is targeting April 1 to launch Artemis II - the first crewed Moon mission since 1972. </p>.<p>The rocket was removed from the launch pad in February after engineers identified a helium flow issue with its Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (the second stage).</p><p>"While the rocket and spacecraft were in the VAB, engineers also refreshed and retested several systems on the rocket. Engineers activated a new set of flight termination system batteries, replaced other batteries on the upper stage, core stage, and solid rocket boosters, and charged Orion’s launch abort system batteries," NASA said in a statement. </p><p>They also replaced a seal on the oxygen feed line used to fill propellant into the rocket's core stage to ensure there's no leakage. </p><p>Once the rocket reaches the pad, mission teams will begin preparations for a 'wet dress rehearsal', likely to be conducted in a couple of days. </p><p>During the rehearsal, engineers will load the rocket will cryogenic propellant, simulate a full launch countdown similar to launch day, and conduct final checks of rocket components and those of the Orion spacecraft mounted atop it.</p>.Artemis II crew prepares itself for a trip around the moon .<p><strong>Why the Artemis II mission is historic</strong></p><p>During Artemis II, humans will travel to the Moon for the first time since Apollo 17, which launched in December 1972. Artemis II is being commanded by NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman and piloted by Victor Glover (also from NASA). Christina Koch (NASA) and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen will serve as mission specialists. </p>.<p>While Koch will be the first woman to be part of a lunar crew, Glover will script history as the first person of colour on a Moon mission.</p><p>Artemis II will last approximately 10 days wherein the four astronauts will fly around the Moon and return without landing. Their objective is to test the Orion spacecraft and its life support systems in deep space and conduct several experiments in high radiation regions and study human health in microgravity. </p><p>Once the wet dress rehearsal starts, the astronauts will enter mandatory two-week quarantine to avoid any illnesses before the big day. They'll only be allowed to contact their families and mission team members remotely.</p>