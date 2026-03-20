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NASA's Perseverance rover discovers underground ancient river delta on Mars

Scientists are interested in the red planet's watery past because the now-dry water bodies may have been the potential point of origin of bacterial and other life forms.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 13:44 IST
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The Perseverance rover on Mars.

The Perseverance rover on Mars. 

Photo credit: NASA

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Published 20 March 2026, 13:44 IST
NASAScienceMarsPerseverance

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