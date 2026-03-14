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Newer ways to recover metals

The Global E-Waste Monitor 2024 estimates that 62 million tonnes of e-waste were generated worldwide in 2022. This figure is expected to rise to 82 million tonnes by 2030.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 11:07 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 11:07 IST
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