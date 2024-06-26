Not enough internal demand for satellite launch market in India yet: ISRO chairman

At a press conference on the sidelines of the Space Congress, he said, "We need to create more internal demand. That implies internal demand is not enough. All of us are working towards that. The demand will come from the user side, from the communication segment, which, of course, includes big satellite builders." "We would like to find orbital slots and frequencies which can be given to industry to build satellites and launchers. This is the first step towards creating internal demand. InSpace has already announced a funding plan to create a new earth observation constellation. That's again another step towards creating internal demand." Somanath also said although the cost of accessing space has decreased significantly globally, largely due to SpaceX, India's rocket costs have not seen similar reductions.