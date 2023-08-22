Home
Homescience

Not expecting any contingency in the next 2 days: Isro chief on Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to make its first landing attempt on August 23 at 6.04 pm IST.
Last Updated 21 August 2023, 21:58 IST

Indian Space Research Organisation chairperson S Somanath on Monday said all systems of Chandrayaan-3 are working fine and no contingencies are expected in the next two days.

Apprising Union Science Minister Jitendra Singh here of the mission progress, Somanath said over the next two days, Chandrayaan-3’s health would be continuously monitored. “The final descent sequence is being loaded today,” Somanath said.

A final decision on the landing, however, will be decided a couple of hours before the much-awaited touchdown.

“On August 23, two hours before Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon, we will take a decision on whether or not it will be appropriate to land it at that time based on the health of the lander module and the conditions on the Moon,” Nilesh M Desai, director, Space Applications Centre-Isro, Ahmedabad said. “If any factor appears to be unfavourable, then we will make another landing attempt on August 27,” he said.

Isro said the Chandrayaan-2 mission was partially successful since the lander lost contact after a hard landing. The space agency has now established a two-way communication between the Chandrayaan-3 lander module and the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, which is still circling the satellite and capturing images.

“Welcome buddy. Chandrayaan-2 welcomed Chandrayaan-3 lunar module,” Isro said in a message posted on X, formerly Twitter.

In case of a success, India will be the fourth country to touch down on the lunar surface after the United States, Russia, and China and the first one to reach the south pole, where scientists suspect water exists as ice.

The primary objectives of Chandrayaan-3 mission are threefold (a) to demonstrate safe and soft landing on lunar surface; (b) to demonstrate the rover moving and (c) to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh who also looks after the Departments of Space and Atomic Energy said he hoped Chandrayaan-3’s soft landing would script a new history of planetary exploration.

A four km long and 2.5 km wide area, which is 40 times larger than the designated landing zone of Chandrayaan-2, will be the targeted landing area for Chandrayaan-3.

(Published 21 August 2023, 21:58 IST)
