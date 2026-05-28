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Homescience

Not T Rex but very close: Fearsome dinosaur-era marine reptile rivaled its land namesake

Scientists said they have identified Tylosaurus rex as a distinct ⁠species after a wide-ranging examination of previously discovered fossils.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 14:53 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 14:53 IST
Sciencedinosaur fossilsdinosaurfossil

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