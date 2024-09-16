Novartis breast cancer drug helped delay return of disease

Novartis AG’s breast cancer drug helped prevent the disease coming back a year after treatment had ended, in new data that will be closely compared with a rival product from Eli Lilly.

Novartis’ Kisqali reduced the risk of breast cancer recurrence by 28.5 per cent in a four-year follow-up of patients with certain early types of the illness, according to data presented Monday at the European Society for Medical Oncology in Barcelona. That’s an improvement on previous data published at the end of last year.

The new data looked at what happens in the 12 months following a three-year spell of treatment with Kisqali and endocrine therapy. Regulators are already assessing earlier evidence that showed patients taking Kisqali and endocrine therapy lived for longer without disease, compared with those just receiving endocrine therapy.