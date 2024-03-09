Nuclear fusion energy: A few more miles to go

Thus, nuclear fusion is a reaction in which two or more atomic nuclei, usually deuterium and tritium (both isotopes of hydrogen), combine to form one or more atomic nuclei, neutron and proton. The difference in mass between reactants and products is manifested in the absorption/ release of energy, also called nuclear binding energy. When deuterium and tritium nuclei fuse, helium is formed, and a tremendous amount of binding energy is released. Fusion reaction has been powering the sun and stars for billions of years.