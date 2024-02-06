‘Obelisks’: A new virus-like entity has just been discovered

By Ed Feil for The Conversation

London: Biological entities called obelisks have been hiding – in large numbers – inside the human mouth and gut. These microscopic entities, which were recently discovered by a team at Stanford University, are circular bits of genetic material that contain one or two genes and self-organise into a rod-like shape.

Although the study is still in preprint form, meaning that it has not been peer-reviewed, it has already been extensively written about, including in two heavyweight journals: Nature and Science.

Let’s delve deeper into the strange world of very tiny "lifeforms".

In biology, as in physics, things can get weirder and the rules fuzzier as we move through smaller and smaller scales.