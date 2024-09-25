One in three children, teens globally affected by short-sightedness, study estimates

New Delhi: About a third of children and teens around the world are short-sighted, with cases estimated to touch 74 crore by 2050, according to a study that analysed available evidence.

Short-sightedness, or myopia, is a common condition of the vision in which one has trouble seeing distant objects clearly. It usually develops in early childhood and tends to worsen with age.

Researchers from Sun Yat-Sen University in China looked at 276 studies, published up to June 2023. Over 54 lakh participants aged 5-19 years and 19 lakh cases of short-sightedness from 50 countries, including those in Asia and Africa, were analysed.