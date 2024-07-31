Parasite found in cat litter can help treat neurlogical disorders like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's: Report

Researchers led by the University of Glasgow, in collaboration with Tel Aviv University have found a common parasite called 'Toxoplasma gondii' in cat litter which they claim can be help treat neurological disorders like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

In the work, scientists engineered a strain of this parasite that is said to provide a new way to deliver therapeutic proteins directly to the human brain. A report in Interesting Engineering said that the research is in early stages, but offers a potential glimpse into overcoming one of the most challenging barriers in medicinal cures related to neurological disorders.

Titled Engineering Toxoplasma gondii secretion systems for intracellular delivery of multiple large therapeutic proteins to neurons, the study is published in Nature Microbiology.

The scientists said that Toxoplasma gondii naturally moves from the digestive system to the brain, where it secretes proteins into neurons. Treatments for such disorders largely face barriers when doctors attempt to trace blood-brain flow. The newly discovered parasite is said to have the potential to address such hurdles and help target disease-affected brain cells, which becomes crucial in disorders like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.