Parasite found in cat litter can help treat neurlogical disorders like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's: Report

Researchers led by the University of Glasgow, in collaboration with Tel Aviv University have found a common parasite called 'Toxoplasma gondii' in cat litter which they claim can be help treat neurological disorders like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.
In the work, scientists engineered a strain of this parasite that is said to provide a new way to deliver therapeutic proteins directly to the human brain. A report in Interesting Engineering said that the research is in early stages, but offers a potential glimpse into overcoming one of the most challenging barriers in medicinal cures related to neurological disorders.
Titled Engineering Toxoplasma gondii secretion systems for intracellular delivery of multiple large therapeutic proteins to neurons, the study is published in Nature Microbiology.
The scientists said that Toxoplasma gondii naturally moves from the digestive system to the brain, where it secretes proteins into neurons. Treatments for such disorders largely face barriers when doctors attempt to trace blood-brain flow. The newly discovered parasite is said to have the potential to address such hurdles and help target disease-affected brain cells, which becomes crucial in disorders like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.
The experts from Glasgow and Tel Aviv varsities focussed on developing MeCP2 protein, known for its potential as a therapeutic target for Rett Syndrome— another severe neurological disorder caused by mutations in the MECP2 gene.
The teams claim that the engineered parasite produced and then delivered the protein to the target cell location in brain organoids and in mice models. While the research shall take further years to reach practical applications, it does pave way to a concept in medical science that suggests "organisms evolved to manipulate the brain could be repurposed for therapeutic use".
Professor Oded Rechavi from Tel Aviv University said, “Evolution already ‘invented’ organisms that can manipulate our brains, I think that instead of re-inventing the wheel, we could learn from them and use their abilities.”
This is a blue-sky project where our collaborative team was thinking out of the box to try to tackle the long-standing medical challenge of finding a way to successfully deliver treatment to the brain for cognitive disorders," said Professor Lilach Sheiner who is one of the leading authors of the research from the University of Glasgow’s School of Infection and Immunity.
Sheiner added, “The concept is not without challenges, considering the dangers involved with Toxoplasma infection. For our work to become a treatment reality it will require many more years of careful research and development to enhance efficiency and improve safety”.
