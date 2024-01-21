Researches discover 5 new species of reptiles that give birth to their young ones

Mumbai: In a groundbreaking study, a team from the Thackeray Wildlife Foundation (TWF) have discovered the first-ever viviparous skink genus and five new species belonging to it from peninsular India.

The viviparous skinks - a reptile that gives birth to young ones - has been found in the forests of Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Maharashtra.

The team behind the discovery consisted of Ishan Agarwal, Tejas Thackeray and Akshay Khandekar.

Tejas is the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray, and the younger brother of Yuva Sena President and former state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

The findings - “A non-adaptive radiation of viviparous skinks from the seasonal tropics of India: Systematics of Subdoluseps (Squamata: Scincidae), with description of a new genus and five cryptic new species” - have been published in international scientific journal, Vertebrate Zoology.