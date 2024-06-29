Robots are stepping into one of Asia’s dirtiest farm jobs

The company’s investment into robots is set to reach 100 million ringgit ($21.2 million) — or about half its research and development budget — by year-end and it “will spend whatever is required to find a solution,” according to Helmy. Nearly 30 per cent of its annual R&D budget will be spent on this initiative in the next three to four years.

The robots aren’t fully autonomous yet, meaning there is still a need for skilled workers to control and maneuver them. Plus, trickier tasks remain in the hands of humans — like safely cutting down ripe fruit bunches from trees that can be as tall as six-story buildings.

But the technological advances have already opened up an avenue for women to join a traditionally male-dominated workforce. Sri Norhidayu Kussain, a 41-year-old woman, says the robots help with backbreaking tasks like lifting 30-kilogram (66-pound) fruit bunches and loading them into trucks.

“The work is now easier because these machines have successfully reduced the need for physical labor. It’s no longer like before when only men could do these type of jobs,” said Norhidayu, who operates a pesticide-spraying vehicle that can do the job of six workers at SD Guthrie’s Sungai Linau estate in Malaysia’s central state of Selangor.

Women make up 3 per cent of the company’s roughly 700 machine operators and Helmy says the company is trying to attract more.

Labor shortfalls have long been a headache for Malaysian businesses, partially because of strict immigration rules targeting low-skilled workers that in turn have encouraged trafficking and left thousands of undocumented workers without legal protection. International scrutiny of labor abuses has pushed the country to reduce its reliance across several industries including manufacturing, construction and plantations.

SD Guthrie itself faced allegations of forced labor that resulted in a two-year US ban on imports of its products in 2020 — something that Helmy said urged the firm to explore automation.

“Automation, if rolled out strategically will not hurt workers’ livelihoods,” said Adrian Pereira, executive director at the North South Initiative, a Malaysia-based non-governmental organization focused on social justice. “We really hope government-linked companies will take the lead and demonstrate that this sector can be free of forced labor soon.”

SD Guthrie is the first plantation company in the country to set up a research facility dedicated to developing robots. Other palm giants like Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. and IOI Corp Bhd. have also invested in mechanization and artificial intelligence to help harvest the oil used in everything from chocolate to soaps and fuel.

A plantation run entirely by robots will not be a reality soon. Technical issues like getting the robots to self-navigate through hilly terrain or correctly identify ripe fruit bunches, have held back past automation initiatives. This is in stark contrast to crops like soybeans or rapeseed — waist-high row crops grown on flat fields — where farmers can tend to hundreds of hectares with tractors and giant harvesting machines.

But speaking amid whirring and beeping prototypes at the company’s robotics lab in Selangor, the firm’s Chief Digital Officer Aditya Tuli said change was here to stay.

“Once we start mechanizing, we do imagine that there will be an increase or a positive impact to production numbers,” he said. “We are chasing that.”