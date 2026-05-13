SAMEER, ISRO’s ISTRAC join hands for indigenous deep space technology

<p>Mumbai: In a significant push towards India’s deep space ambitions and the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/isro-partners-with-panchayati-raj-ministry-finishes-nationwide-land-mapping-3979992">Indian Space Research Organisation</a>’s (ISRO) Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) and the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop advanced high-power systems for deep space communications using indigenous semiconductor technologies.</p><p>The agreement was signed by Dr A.K. Anil Kumar, Director, ISTRAC, and Dr P. Hanumantha Rao, Director General of SAMEER, at SAMEER headquarters at IIT Bombay at Powai in Mumbai on Wednesday.</p><p>The collaboration aims to design and develop next-generation high-power amplifier (HPA) systems required for transmitting tele-command signals to satellites during deep space missions. These systems will support ISRO’s missions operating in the X-Band frequency spectrum at the Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) stations.</p><p>Dr Anil Kumar described the partnership as a major step towards strengthening India’s self-reliance in critical space technologies. He said the proposed indigenous HPA solutions would significantly support ISRO’s future deep space exploration programmes.</p><p>Dr Rao said the initiative would place India on par with leading global space organisations by leveraging homegrown Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor technologies. He added that the collaboration would reduce dependence on foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) by using indigenous GaN power modules developed by GAETEC under the Defence Research and Development Organisation.</p>.India plans to send its astronauts to Moon by 2040: Former ISRO chief.<p>ISTRAC is responsible for telemetry, tracking and command support for ISRO’s satellites, launch vehicle missions and deep space programmes, while SAMEER specialises in advanced radio frequency, microwave and millimetre-wave technologies for strategic and civilian applications.</p><p>Officials said the partnership would also help strengthen India’s semiconductor and space technology ecosystem by involving MSMEs and domestic industries in large-scale production and future technology development.</p><p>The two organisations expressed confidence that the collaboration would accelerate research in next-generation deep space communication technologies and set a new benchmark for cooperation between government research institutions.</p>