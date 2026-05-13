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SAMEER, ISRO’s ISTRAC join hands for indigenous deep space technology

The collaboration aims to design and develop next-generation high-power amplifier (HPA) systems required for transmitting tele-command signals to satellites during deep space missions.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 18:02 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 18:02 IST
ISROSpaceScience

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