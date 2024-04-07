Scientists and researchers gear up to make most of 4-minute total solar eclipse

Excitement has overtaken North America where many people are awaiting the total solar eclipse tomorrow.

In a total solar eclipse, the moon passes between the Sun and Earth, entirely covering the face of the Sun along a small path of our planet's surface. This is called the "path of totality." The daytime sky turns dark, akin to dusk or dawn, and nocturnal animals have been known to wake up, confused into believing night has arrived.

In places along the path of totality, people will be able to view the sun's corona - the star's outer atmosphere - that typically is not visible because of solar brightness. People observing from outside the path of totality will see a partial eclipse in which the moon obscures most of the sun's face but not all of it.

As the eclipse fever builds, those four minutes 28 seconds mean different things for different beings.

As per a report in the BBC, researchers are all set to fly rockets into the path of the eclipse, watch animals in zoos, send radio signals, and peer into space with massive cameras.

Many animals respond to the eclipse with anxiety and apprehension.

Professor Adam Hartstone-Rose from North Carolina State University is going to head to the zoo in Fort Worth, Texas on Monday to track any strange behaviour in animals from gorillas to giraffes to Galapagos turtles, the publication reported.

During the eclipse in 2017, turtles had suddenly started to mate.