Scientists at IISc Bengaluru develop antibody against deadly snakebite toxin

Bengaluru: Scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) here have developed a synthetic human antibody that can neutralise a potent neurotoxin produced by highly toxic snakes of the Elapidae family, which includes the cobra, king cobra, krait, and black mamba.

A team of researchers at the Scripps Research Institute and the Evolutionary Venomics Lab (EVL) at the Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES) adapted an approach used earlier to screen for antibodies against HIV and COVID-19 to synthesise the new antibody.

Senji Laxme R R, PhD student at EVL, CES, and co-first author of the study published in Science Translational Medicine, said the strategy was used for the first time to develop antibodies for snakebite treatment.

Thousands of snakebite deaths are reported every year, especially in India and sub-Saharan Africa. The current antivenom strategy – injecting snake venom into equines like horses, ponies, and mules, and collecting antibodies from their blood – comes with problems.

Kartik Sunagar, Associate Professor at CES and joint corresponding author of the study, noted that these animals are exposed to various bacteria and viruses, which means that the resultant antivenoms also include antibodies against microorganisms which are therapeutically redundant. “Research has shown that less than 10% of a vial of antivenom contains antibodies that are targeted towards snake venom toxins,” he said.

The newly developed antibody targets a conserved region in the core of a major toxin called the three-finger toxin (3FTx) in the elapid venom, IISc said.

The researchers tested the ability of artificial antibodies, designed from humans, to bind to 3FTxs from various elapid snakes. They conducted extensive screening before zeroing in on an antibody that could bind strongly to various 3FTxs. Among the 149 variants of 3FTxs in public repositories, it could bind to 99, IISc said.