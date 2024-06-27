Scientists bend object's movement to their will, use sound to steer direction of a ball

It is widely believed music can move the soul, the sound of the instruments can target one's deepest feelings and help navigate a variety of complex emotions. But have you ever seen an object being navigated by sound?

To a spectator from afar, this movement of objects may look telepathic—a 'power move' many have been eagerly waiting for—however the researchers have tinkered with sound to give us the next best thing.

Using an aquatic environment for their experiment, researchers from EPFL’s School of Engineering have successfully controlled the movement of floating objects with the help of sound.