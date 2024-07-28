Scientists create 116th element on periodic table; 'possibility' for heaviest element 120 to emerge too

Lawrence Berkeley Lab announced about the above discovery at the Nuclear Structure 2024 conference. The experts shared that they used a heavy-ion 88-inch Cyclotron facility in the lab to accelerate the titanium beam and fire it at a target made of plutonium.

Jacklyn Gates, a nuclear scientist at the California lab who is also leading the effort said, "This reaction had never been demonstrated before, and it was essential to prove it was possible before embarking on our attempt to make 120. The creation of a new element is an extremely rare feat. It's exciting to be a part of the process and to have a promising path forward."

She explains in the paper: “The titanium beam is really hard to make. Titanium’s melting point is almost 1,700 ºC, more than twice calcium’s. To make a titanium beam, you have to heat it enough to get ions to evaporate off, and you’re putting this a couple inches from things that have to be cooled to liquid-helium temperatures.”