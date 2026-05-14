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Scientists discover Southeast Asia’s largest-known dinosaur hidden beneath Thailand for 113 million years

Nagatitan lived at a time when Earth's atmospheric carbon dioxide levels were climbing, corresponding to high global temperatures.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 13:03 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 13:03 IST
World newsAsiaThailanddinosaurScientistdiscovery

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