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Scientists find common AMR genes in bacteria across Indian cities

Beyond identifying threats, the researchers proposed wastewater-based pathogen surveillance for to used more widely in the country.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 14:04 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 14:04 IST
India NewsScientistsSciencebacteriaAMR

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