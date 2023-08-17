Separation done, Chandrayaan-3 lander set for deboosting

Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14. Friday’s scheduled deboosting operation will be part of a series of manoeuvres through which Isro plans to facilitate a soft-landing on the south polar region of the Moon, on August 23.

After the separation, the Propulsion Module (PM) will continue its journey on the current orbit for months/years. The PM carries Spectro-polarimetry of HAbitable Planet Earth (SHAPE), an experimental payload that would perform a spectroscopic study of the earth’s atmosphere and measure the variations in polarisation from the clouds on earth. The payload, realised at the U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, is designed to accumulate signatures of exoplanets that would qualify for habitability.

On Wednesday, Isro performed the spacecraft’s final lunar-bound manoeuvre ahead of the lander separation, placing it on an orbit of 153 km x 163 km.