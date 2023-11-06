Solar flares bathe swathes of Siberia in scarlet 'northern lights'

Moscow: Swathes of Russia and Ukraine were bathed in some of the strongest scarlet and green "northern lights" for years on Monday due to solar flares, according to pictures posted on social media and Russian media.

The so-called "aurora borealis" bathed swathes of Siberia, the Urals, southern Russia and Ukraine in green, scarlet and purple overnight.

Pictures posted on social media showed the night sky across Russia shining red and green.