Some of Earth’s most ancient lifeforms can live on hydrogen – and we can learn from their chemical powers

Some of these early life forms were archaea: an enigmatic third form of life only discovered in the 1970s. (The other two forms are bacteria and eukaryotes, the group that includes all animals, plants and fungi.)

We have studied thousands of species of archaea to understand how they have thrived for billions of years on our constantly changing planet.

In their genetic blueprints we found instructions for producing special enzymes (called hydrogenases) to harvest energy from hydrogen gas, which lets them survive in some of the most punishing environments on Earth. Our latest research is published in Cell and Nature Communications.