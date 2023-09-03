Aditya-L1 orbit raised in first earth-bound manoeuvre

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday performed the first earth-bound manoeuvre with the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, raising it to an orbit of 245 km x 22459 km.

Aditya-L1, India’s first space-based observatory to study the Sun, was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Saturday.

The space agency said the satellite was “healthy and operating nominally”. The manoeuvre was performed at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here at around 11.45 am. The next earth-bound manoeuvre is scheduled for September 5, at around 3 am.

On Saturday, the mission launch vehicle – PSLV-C57 – placed the satellite precisely on its intended orbit. The orbit will be made progressively more elliptical before the spacecraft is launched, using on-board propulsion, towards L1 (the first Lagrange point in the Sun-earth system, at about 1.5 million km from earth) from where it is expected to watch the Sun continuously. Aditya-L1 is expected to take about four months to reach L1.