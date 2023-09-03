Aditya-L1 will join ESA solar observatory and NASA probes at L1

When Aditya-L1 will reach its slated parking slot after four months of a solitary voyage across deep space, Indian Space Research Organisation will be the third agency to occupy such a strategic vantage point after the European Space Agency and NASA – the two space giants that will rely on the Indian data to supplement their studies.

Indian astrophysicists hope to conduct front-line research with data from the unique solar observatory that itself underwent a transformation from a single instrument carrying low earth orbit probe named Aditya to a full fledged Aditya-L1 observatory with seven instruments, thanks to former ISRO chairman U R Rao, who overhauled the mission after discussions with scientists from several laboratories.