Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesciencespace

After SpaceX's requests, Taiwanese suppliers move manufacturing abroad: Report

Vietnam's government in September said SpaceX wanted to invest $1.5 billion in the country, though the timing and purposes of the actual investments remain unclear.
Reuters
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 07:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 07:06 IST
World newsSpaceXTaiwanSpace

Follow us on :

Follow Us