Searching for life in the dead of space

With more than 5,000 already detected, planets are abundantly present outside the Solar System. A 2012 NASA survey estimated that the Milky Way alone contained a staggering 100 billion of these extrasolar objects, called ‘exoplanets’. And that's just in one galaxy out of an estimated 200 billion galaxies in the observable universe.

Given this fact, hunting for exoplanets that may be habitable and capable of harbouring life is a daunting task, one made much more difficult by the vast distances that separate us from our targets of observation.

Yet, this painstaking but exciting work pays dividends—recently, a group of scientists from the University of Cambridge, using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), found for the first time carbon-based molecules in an exoplanet lying in the habitable zone of distant star, indicating the presence of a liquid water surface underneath a thin atmosphere.

The study not only found the presence of carbon dioxide and methane in the exoplanet’s atmosphere but also reported the “possible detection” of a molecule called dimethyl sulphide (DMS) that, on our planet at least, is produced primarily by microbial life such as marine phytoplankton.

The exoplanet in question—K2-18 b—lies 120 light-years away and orbits a cool dwarf star in the constellation of Leo, but what makes the findings particularly promising is its location in the habitable or ‘Goldilocks’ zone of the star system.

The findings, understandably, created a buzz around what could be, so we decided to get in touch with the person leading the study—Nikku Madhusudhan, Professor of Astrophysics and Exoplanetary Science at the Institute of Astronomy, University of Cambridge.

In a freewheeling conversation with DH, Prof Madhusudhan explained the robust science behind exoplanet remote-sensing and what it felt like to be one of the people at the forefront of the search for extraterrestrial life.

Observing the unobservable

Given the massive distances that separate us from the exoplanets we're observing, these objects are not directly visible and are instead observed through indirect methods.