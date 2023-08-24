Analysis | ISRO's success compared to Pakistan, China's space agencies

"China has more orbital launches than USA and all Asian countries put together. In 2021, China had 55 launches and we (India) had only two launches. Via 55 launches, China placed 115 spacecraft, a total payload mass of more than 191 metric tons in orbit in 2021," says Air Marshal Anil Chopra (Retd), a veteran Indian Air Force Fighter Pilot and aerospace expert.

He further elaborated that compared to India's launch vehicle - the 4 tonner GSLV-Mk3, China's Long March 5 rocket is capable of carrying five times more payload than the former. Besides, China is also working on building heavy-lift rockets which will be capable of launching 50 tons to orbit.

"India's private space companies are doing exceedingly well, whereas China's iSpace, which was incorporated in 2016 and touted as Asia's first private space company, is struggling. India has all capabilities in place - Anti-satellite missiles, and the GSLV rockets - but our number of launches is less. We have a project for Network for Space Object Tracking and Analysis (NETRA). There is a Directorate of Space Situational Awareness and Management. We have a Defence Space Agency and one day we will have a Space Command," Chopra added.

However, it must be mentioned that China along with the rest of the world watched Chandrayaan-3 successfully land on Moon's south pole - a feat that even China would envy.

ISRO vs SUPARCO

Pakistan's Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) was founded in 1961, a mind-boggling eight years prior to ISRO's establishment.

Even as India and Pakistan share regional proximity, their trajectories in space exploration differ significantly. Let's look at some critical factors that have contributed to Pakistan's lag in the space domain.

One of the reasons attributed to the lag in space exploration is Pakistan's struggle with persistent economic challenges, hindering significant investments in space research and exploration. The country is currently facing its worst economic turmoil in decades, with growth slowing to record low levels amid soaring inflation and interest rates.