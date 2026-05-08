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Astronomers get the best look yet at the surface of an exoplanet

The planet is called LHS 3844 b, or Kua'kua, the word for butterfly in an indigenous language spoken in Costa Rica.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 11:02 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 11:02 IST
SpaceScience NewsAstronomersexoplanets

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