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Blue Origin faces months of delays after rocket explosion damages launch pad

The mishap, which occurred during a test fire of the engines for the New ⁠Glenn rocket's launch next week, comes at a critical time for Jeff Bezos' business empire.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 11:23 IST
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Damage at the site of a launchpad.

Damage at the site of a launchpad.

Reuters

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Published 30 May 2026, 11:23 IST
SpaceXNASASpacejeff bezosScienceStarshipBlue Origin

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