Chandrayaan-3: Isro says landing on schedule, releases new images

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is on schedule for a soft-landing on the Moon on Wednesday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) said.

The lander module, comprising the lander Vikram and rover Pragyan, is set for a 6.04 pm touchdown on the Moon.

“The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing. The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement!” Isro said.