Chandrayaan-3 lander closer to Moon after deboosting op; ISRO releases new visuals

A day after the lander module (LM) of Chandrayaan-3 was separated from its propulsion module (PM), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully placed the LM on a lower orbit. The deboosting operation, done at around 4 pm on Friday, lowered the LM to an orbit of 113 km x 157 km.

The space agency said the health of the module was normal. The second deboosting operation is scheduled for August 20, at around 2 am. The LM comprising the lander, Vikram, and the rover, Pragyan, underwent its scheduled separation from the PM on Thursday.