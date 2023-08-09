Chandrayaan-3: Lowering lander velocity key in descent phase, says Isro chief

The most critical part of the landing — scheduled for August 23 — will be reducing the lander’s velocity, Somanath said during an online lecture on the lunar mission, hosted by NGO Disha Bharat.

The lander’s velocity at the beginning of the descent (from a height of 30 km) will be almost 1.68 km per second. Its velocity at touch-down has been identified as up to three metres per second.