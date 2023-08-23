What next for Chandrayaan-3? Pragyan rover set to roll out soon for lunar experiments

Pragyan, the rover in the Chandrayaan-3 lander module, is set to roll out soon and set the stage for the on-board payloads to conduct scientific experiments through the next 14 days on the lunar surface.

“We’ll be checking the health conditions of the lander (Vikram). The Pragyan rover will come out in the next few hours; It could take one day as well, depending on the conditions,” ISRO Chairman S Somanath said after the lander module made a successful soft-landing on the moon.

The rover comes with “two important experiments”, both connected to the elemental and chemical composition of the surface of the moon.