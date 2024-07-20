China wants to create information superhighway between Earth and Moon to help space travellers

The three-stage plan

According to a study published by the researchers in the journal Chinese Space Science and Technology, construction for said infrastructure would proceed in three stages.

First, researchers plan to put a couple of satellites in elliptical lunar orbits and build a control station on the lunar surface to enable communication with the moon's south pole region and support China's future robotic and crewed moon missions.

In the second stage of the project, the satellite network would be expanded to 10—in orbit around the moon, the Earth, and at Earth-moon Lagrange points—while a second lunar station would be built. This will enable data transmission rates of up to 5 GB per second, and improve navigation accuracy.

The final stage of the project would further expand the satellite network to 30 and see the construction of a third lunar station. The aim, at this stage, would be to achieve data transmission rates of 10 GB per second and further improve navigation accuracy for lunar surface operations and Earth-moon flights.

The network, once completed, would also be able to track a spacraft across distances of up to 900 million killometres, thereby supporting deep space exploration missions to Jupiter and beyond.