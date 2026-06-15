Elon Musk says SpaceX could bring $1 trillion in revenue by 2030

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/elon-musk-becomes-worlds-first-trillionaire-after-spacex-ipo-4037290">Elon Musk</a> said on Sunday that his rocket company, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/spacex">SpaceX</a>, could bring in $1 trillion in revenue by 2030, making the statement two days after the company went public, valuing it at over $2 trillion.</p><p>"And I would be surprised if revenue is not greater than $1T in 2031," he wrote on his social media platform X, replying to journalist and financial commentator Jon Erlichman.</p><p>SpaceX on Friday became the sixth-largest U.S. firm, cementing Musk's status as the world's first trillionaire.</p><p>However, the company still makes far less money than similarly valued tech giants like Broadcom and Amazon.com.</p>.Mag 7? MANGOS? SpaceX forces name rethink on Wall Street's tech-stock moniker.<p>In 2025, SpaceX's revenue jumped to $18.67 billion from $14.02 billion a year earlier, but the company swung to a net loss of $4.94 billion from a profit of $791 million.</p><p>Some Wall Street analysts are cautious about the company's growth.</p><p>Goldman had estimated that SpaceX's revenue would exceed $470 billion in 2030, while Morgan Stanley projected it would reach nearly $330 billion, according to a Wall Street Journal report from earlier this month.</p>