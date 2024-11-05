Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesciencespace

European solar probe reaches Sriharikota; launch by PSLV in December

The two small satellites that will be launched together using a PSLV constitute the ESA’s Proba-3 mission and will pave the way for future multi-satellite missions flying as one virtual structure.
alyan Ray
Kalyan Ray
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 16:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 16:13 IST
India NewsISROSpace

Follow us on :

Follow Us